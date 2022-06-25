State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,905 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $93.60 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

