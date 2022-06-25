Stefan Bomhard Sells 11,970 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) insider Stefan Bomhard sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($22.27), for a total transaction of £217,614.60 ($266,553.90).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,838.50 ($22.52) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,749.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,689.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. Imperial Brands PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,888 ($23.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 21.27 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

IMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.50) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.95) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,188 ($26.80).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

