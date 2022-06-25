Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 431.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,655,000 after buying an additional 304,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

