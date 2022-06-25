Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

