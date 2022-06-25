Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.12

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 5239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $22,204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

