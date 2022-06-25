Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
kneat.com stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. kneat.com has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.74.
About kneat.com (Get Rating)
