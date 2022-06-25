Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

kneat.com stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. kneat.com has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

