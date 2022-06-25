STM Group (LON:STM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.16

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.16 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 168530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.30).
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.64.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. STM Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.
STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.
