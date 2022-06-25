StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

