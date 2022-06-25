StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:PTN opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 4,280.18%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.