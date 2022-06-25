StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

