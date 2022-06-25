StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

IVZ opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,812,609 shares of company stock valued at $105,144,447. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

