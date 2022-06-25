StockNews.com Upgrades Tredegar (NYSE:TG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

NYSE TG opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tredegar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,018,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tredegar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tredegar by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

