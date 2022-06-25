Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.50 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $983.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,285 shares of company stock valued at $915,310. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

