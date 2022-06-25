SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

