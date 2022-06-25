Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.40).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £120.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 132.60 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 468 ($5.73).

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 805,172 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143,344.24 ($1,400,470.65). Insiders bought 805,447 shares of company stock valued at $114,379,397 in the last quarter.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

