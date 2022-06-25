Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham Sells 18,393 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average of $313.82.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.