T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

