TD Securities Trims Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price to C$62.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.15.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

