TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Lowered to $14.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.52% from the company’s previous close.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 48,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

