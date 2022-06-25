Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.8% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 222,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $779.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $898.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

