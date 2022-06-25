Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $1,200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $891.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $737.12 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $898.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

