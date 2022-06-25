Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

