Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

