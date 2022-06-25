The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $93.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

