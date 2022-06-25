The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.