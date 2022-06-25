The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $270.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day moving average of $288.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.