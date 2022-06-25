The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

