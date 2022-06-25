The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $113.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

