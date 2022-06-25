The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $72.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCC. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.