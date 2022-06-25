The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $43.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

