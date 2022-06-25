The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $219.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $220.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51. The company has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.