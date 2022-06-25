The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Kroger were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

