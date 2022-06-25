The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

Progressive stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

