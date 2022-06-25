The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.06

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.06 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45.66 ($0.56), with a volume of 2464452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.24 ($0.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The firm has a market cap of £362.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.56.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

