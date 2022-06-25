The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

