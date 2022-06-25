The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.54

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 3014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHYF. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $674.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

