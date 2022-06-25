The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is Signature Wealth Management Group’s Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 4.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 25,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

