Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $658.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of TMO opened at $544.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $491.18 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.11. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

