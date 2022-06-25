TheStreet Downgrades Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to D

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
JVA stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
