TheStreet Downgrades Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to D

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JVA stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

