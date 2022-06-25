TheStreet Lowers Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
JVA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.20.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.