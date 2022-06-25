TheStreet Lowers Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

JVA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

