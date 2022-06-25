TheStreet Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

