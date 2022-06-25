thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €9.40 to €8.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. thyssenkrupp traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 17742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.95) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.60 ($18.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

