Tiaa Fsb Sells 219,654 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,654 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.94 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

