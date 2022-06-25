Tiaa Fsb Sells 778 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

DE stock opened at $310.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.50. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $295.59 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

