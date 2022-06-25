Tivic Health Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tivic Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Tivic Health Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ TIVC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

