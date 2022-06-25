Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.43. Toast shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 21,923 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,607,825 shares in the company, valued at $204,509,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,307,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,906,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,296,510 shares of company stock worth $160,108,285 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toast by 205.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Toast by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $2,850,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

