Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.20

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 14799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$962.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$263.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

