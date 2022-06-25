Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $940,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

