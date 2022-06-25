Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,246 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

