Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Transurban Group (ASX:TCLGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.63.

About Transurban Group (Get Rating)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.